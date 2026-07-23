No Joy Share Grungy New Single “Barking At The Sun”

Home News Guillaume Oded July 23rd, 2026 - 1:10 PM

No Joy have shared their new single, “Barking At The Sun,” along with an accompanying music video directed by Jeremy Dabrowski. The track will appear on the forthcoming Big Life, Big Leaf EP, which is set for release on Aug. 21 via Sonic Cathedral in Europe and Hand Drawn Dracula in the rest of the world.

“Barking At The Sun” finds No Joy continuing their collaboration with Fire-Toolz, also known as Angel Marcloid. The song mixes shoegaze, ambient music, grunge and nu-metal influences, while DJ Diego Juarez adds scratching to its heavy and textured sound.

The lyrics follow two people traveling together and trying to hold onto a feeling of closeness as the world changes around them. Lines such as, “We can stop and trace it / Keep the whole world waiting,” give the song a reflective feeling, while the repeated phrase “You and I in the way” emphasizes the connection between the two people.

No Joy’s Jasamine White-Gluz explained that the track was inspired by driving through empty cornfields during the first warm days of spring. She also recalled watching the sun disappear and reappear during a solar eclipse, describing the moment as feeling like both the beginning and end of the world.

“This was the first song Angel and I worked on after Bugland,” White-Gluz said. She explained that the song began as an older demo using Drop C guitar tuning before she combined parts of other demos together. Fire-Toolz then brought the track further into her “Technicolor” world.

The new video accompanies the song’s loud, atmospheric sound, though the provided information does not describe its specific scenes. Big Life, Big Leaf will feature three tracks: “Barking At The Sun,” “Big Life, Big Leaf” and “Süki & Amadeus.”

According to mxdwn, “Barking At The Sun” follows No Joy’s recent release of the Big Life, Big Leaf title track, which introduced the three-song EP and continued Jasamine White-Gluz and Fire-Toolz’s collaboration as they explore personal loss through a louder and more experimental sound.