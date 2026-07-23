Josh Wink Shares Exciting New Single “Futurama”

Home News Guillaume Oded July 23rd, 2026 - 1:12 PM

Techno pioneer Josh Wink has shared his new single, “Futurama,” which is out now through Ovum Recordings. The song was inspired by a rediscovered recording from Wink’s first Los Angeles performance at a 1994 rave also called Futurama.

While looking through his archives in 2025, the Philadelphia producer and DJ found a tape from the early performance. Listening to it again more than 30 years later brought him back to the sounds, energy and creative spirit that shaped the beginning of his career in electronic music.

Rather than simply recreating the music of the 1990s, Wink uses that experience as the foundation for “Futurama.” The track combines classic acid techno influences with modern electronic production. Its acid lines, rolling grooves and gradually building momentum give the song a hypnotic feeling, creating the sense of being pulled further into a dancefloor.

“Futurama” reflects both the raw energy of early rave culture and Wink’s continuing ability to move between house, techno and acid sounds. The single has already received praise from fellow electronic artists, including Charlotte de Witte, Nicole Moudaber, Laurent Garnier, Maceo Plex and DJ Hell.

The release comes as Wink continues his long career as a producer, DJ and founder of Ovum Recordings. Since emerging in the 1990s, he has also created productions and remixes for artists including Radiohead, Moby, Sting, Depeche Mode, Radio Slave and Dave Clarke.

No music video or visual details were included in the provided material, so do not write about what happens in a video unless you have one to share. Wink will continue performing throughout the summer, with upcoming appearances in Spain, Canada, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Dallas.

According to mxdwn, “Futurama” follows Wink’s 2024 single “Nerf Herder,” continuing his work with Ovum Recordings as he draws from the sounds and influences that have shaped his long career in electronic music.