Josh Wink Releases New Progressive-Inspired Song “Nerf Herder”

In celebration of Ovum Recordings 30th year, American DJ and producer Josh Wink released a new single titled “Nerf Herder”, based on Star Wars character Princess Leia’s iconic comeback at Han Solo where she called him a “nerf herder”, on October 11. Delving further into the 90’s progressive house music influences as well as the classics of the 80’s Star Wars popularity- Wink describes his new song as an homage to The Empire Strikes Back and Leia’s legendary attitude and candor in the films. He also cites his son’s love for Nerf products as another reason for the playful single title. “Nerf Herder” comes out alongside Wink’s other more recent singles “The Deepness” and “Progression” which explore his more emotional and techno/electronic style while still staying true to Wink’s usual “winkiness”.

Since the 90’s Josh Wink has been an impactful and ever changing presence on the dance and house music scene, with his breakout hit “Higher State of Consciousness” in 1995 which the Rolling Stones highlighted as one of the “Greatest Dance Songs of All Time” in 2022. Since Wink’s creation of Ovum Recordings in 1994, the progressive house label has more than 400 releases with over 30 artists under its belt. Wink is set to play his new singles alongside his older classics at his annual Hallowink festival celebrating the spooky party holiday in the best way- with his eclectic electronic dance tunes paired with DJ Will Clarke’s dance beats on October 31st.

