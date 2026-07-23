Bazooka Fest 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring The Magnetic Fields’ Stephin Merritt, Cloud Nothings, Joanna Sternberg & More

Home News Cait Stoddard July 23rd, 2026 - 5:42 PM

Today, it has been announced Stephin Merritt of The Magnetic Fields will be co-headlining Bazooka Fest 2026 on Sunday with a very special co-headliner to be announced next week. The event has also added the magical songwriter Joanna Sternberg and the incredible power-pop band Josephine Network. On Saturday night, there will be an after party at The Wood Shop featuring Live Karaoke hosted by Astoria’s Powdermaker and later, an indie dance party! The after party is available as an add on to the standard ticket or as part of the VIP weekend pass.

Year two of Bazooka! Fest is happening on August 22 – 23 at The Meadows & The Wood Shop in Brooklyn. Also, performing at the event will be Times New Viking, Cloud Nothings, Kiwi Jr., 2nd Grade, Colleen Green, Sad13, Asher White, Lex Walton, Hang Him to the Scales, Little Chair, Love, Burns, Sleeper Femcel, PARKiNG, Sunshine Convention and other acts. On another note, Bazooka Fest will be announcing their final headliners in a week or two, which will be nuts the organizers say.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford