John Lydon Says He Will “Never Forgive” Sex Pistols After 2021 Lawsuit

Home News Beka Welsh July 22nd, 2026 - 9:26 PM

John Lydon revealed that he still resents his Sex Pistols bandmates for actions taken during a lawsuit while his wife was battling Alzheimer’s. According to NME, the frontman has held animosity against his three former bandmates from the London punk group since 2021. Lydon refused to license the band’s music for “Pistol,” a Disney+ biopic series about David Boyle. The case was taken to trial, and Lydon ultimately lost. The case itself wasn’t the main justification for Lydon’s falling out with his bandmates, but the context surrounding it.

“They piled that court case on me while my wife was dying of Alzheimer’s,” he said. “It was a most unfortunate act on their part, and then using Disney to strip-mine. If I didn’t raise, say, 10 million after the first week, the case couldn’t go on. That’s money I could have spent taking care of my lovely [wife] Nora. They knew she was ill.”

Lydon has also said that none of his bandmates reached out to him after his wife died. “I expected some kind of connection when Nora died, but nothing,” he said.

Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones implied once that there was still a possibility the band could reunite with Lydon in the future, depending on the amount they could make from such. Lydon replied that, “they must be the only fools on the planet that could think that about me.”

He continued to strongly refute any possibility of a future reunion. Stating that the chances of getting the band back together were “in the minus infinities.”

“The dirt that they unloaded on me in a time where I was in real serious grief,” he said. “No, I cannot forget about that.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado