50 Percent of Daily Uploads on Deezer Are AI-Generated Songs

Home News Beka Welsh July 22nd, 2026 - 9:24 PM

Music streaming platform Deezer has revealed that over half of the music uploaded to its platform daily is AI-generated. According to NME, the platform has been seeing a steady increase in AI-generated content uploads since it was first reported last September. At the time, Deezer reported that 28 percent of content uploaded was made entirely by AI. The already substantial number rose to 44 percent by April, now surpassing 50 percent.

Despite the high volume of AI-generated music now on the platform, Deezer users are still overwhelmingly listening to human-created content, with AI music streams reportedly accounting for only three percent of listening time. The platform has already implemented an AI detection tool on playlists. CEO Alexis Lanternier has also spoken about the company’s actions taken to preserve the rights of artists on their platform as well as protecting the music their audience wants to consume.

“Deezer has been at the frontline of fighting fraud and reducing payment dilution related to AI music for almost two years,” he said. “Now that half of all daily uploads are AI-generated tracks, we are taking additional steps to safeguard the rights of artists and songwriters, while maintaining focus on music that fans actually love.”