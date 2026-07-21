Rainbow Kitten Surprise Announced As Headliner For Rolling Stone Rock Tour NYC

Home News Cait Stoddard July 21st, 2026 - 5:58 PM

<Today, Rolling Stone announced that Rainbow Kitten Surprise will headline the fourth stop of its iconic Rolling Stone Rock Tour that is presented by Miller High Life. The event is a six-stop live series spotlighting the most exciting artists shaping the future of rock. The tour continues Rolling Stone’s commitment to highlighting emerging voices across indie, alternative, and genre-defying rock. Common People will open the performance.

</ With its legacy deeply rooted in rock and roll, Rolling Stone has spent decades chronicling the artists and movements that define the genre. The Rolling Stone Rock Tour brings that editorial authority to the stage by curating lineups that reflect where rock is headed next. The event is a no-frills classic that has been showing up in bars and backstage coolers since 1903 and in partnership with Sonesta International Hotels, bringing fans closer to the music in the cities where it all happens.

Rolling Stone Rock Tour Dates

9/24 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

10/15 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom 11/2 – Nashville, TN – The Truth

Photo Credit: Owen Ela