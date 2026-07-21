Offset Sentenced to Complete 50 Hours of Community Service After Allegedly Assaulting a Guard at a Weed Dispensary

Home News Aryn Honaker July 21st, 2026 - 5:50 PM

Rapper and former Migos member Offset, also known as Kiari Kendrell Cephus, has been sentenced to 50 hours of community service after allegedly assaulting a security guard at a weed dispensary. This comes after Cephus and his legal team’s request to avoid jail time in exchange for a diversion program. His criminal charge will be dismissed if he completes the 50 hours of community service, attends an anger management program and stays out of further legal trouble for the next year, as reported by NME.

​The alleged incident happened back in March of 2025 when Cephus allegedly got into a heated altercation with security guard Jim Leobardo Sanchez after allegedly refusing to hand over his identification at the MedMen weed dispensary in the LAX airport. Sanchez claimed that the rapper allegedly struck him in the face, and afterwards people who were with Cephus allegedly became physically violent with him as well.

​Sanchez claimed the alleged assault left him with “immediate and severe pain” that paramedics on the scene treated before he was taken to a nearby hospital. He says he’s still experiencing “persistent headaches, neck pain and related symptoms.”

​In the motion seeking diversion, Christy O’Connor, Cephus’s lawyer, wrote, “It has been more than 14 months since the embarrassing and regretful incident that led to the current charge. Since that time, Mr Cephus has kept his nose clean and has worked steadily to provide for himself and his children.”

​The motion also claimed that the security guard allegedly showed no signs of being in pain after the confrontation and went on with his job as normal. It claims that Sanchez allegedly only called the police after a co-worker told him Cephus was a celebrity.

​Another hearing for the case is scheduled for August 5th.