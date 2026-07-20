Rush in Talks to Have a Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Home News Beka Welsh July 20th, 2026 - 9:30 PM

geddy of Rush 4

According to NME, Rush have been in talks for quite a while about getting a residence at the Sphere in Las Vegas. An insider source claimed that the Canadian rock band has been in “talks [that] have been secretly going on for a while,” but that “contracts could be locked down in a couple of weeks.” The source went on to say that The Sphere is looking to map out “a moving roster of acts who can come in and out in the next five years.”

Rush is currently in the middle of their 50 Something Tour, working their way across North America before they head overseas next year. The tour is their first in over a decade, and seeks to celebrate the legacy of their late drummer Neil Peart, who died in 2020 after a three-year struggle with brain cancer.

The band has returned with vigor, though, reclaiming their audience and drawing massive crowds. The band’s continued success at their recent tour has demonstrated their continued legendary status in the rock scene, as well as showcasing the band’s large American audience despite being based outside of the country. The insider source that provided the rumors of Rush’s possible Las Vegas residency provided such, as a point of their possible attraction.

“Rush has an enormous audience across North America. Even though they are Canadian, their music and success have been huge in the US,” they said. “Their hits, history and live performances make them an attractive proposition.

Currently, there has been no official statement from either the venue or the band addressing the rumors either way.