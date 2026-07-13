Geddy Lee of RUSH Returns to the Stage After Battling Laryngitis

Home News Beka Welsh July 13th, 2026 - 7:51 PM

geddy of Rush 4

After moving around a handful of scheduled performances, Rush finally returned to stage with their 50 Something Tour in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday. The Canadian rock band kicked off their first tour in over a decade just last month, to rousing success and audience appreciation. However, according to Consequence, the band had to re-adjust some of their original tour dates following frontman Geddy Lee’s struggles with bronchitis and laryngitis.

After a two-week break, Lee has now returned to the stage, sounding and performing his best. The band performed their full 24-song set along with their short film “Where’s Rush?,” keeping the precedent set at the tour’s previous shows, with a multimedia experience.

Rush is set to continue touring throughout North America for the rest of the year, before heading abroad in 2027.

Photo Credit: Dave Gatson