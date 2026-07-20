Arca Announces New Album XXXXX For July 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 20th, 2026 - 6:10 PM

Today, Arca has officially announces the details of her highly anticipated new studio album, XXXXX, which will be arriving on July 31, through XL Recordings. Five years after the twice Grammy-nominated KiCk i and subsequent KICK pentalogy, the Venezuelan-born musician, producer, vocalist and visual artist returns with her first full-length album since concluding one of the most ambitious chapters in contemporary music. Alongside the announcement of XXXXX, Arca has confirmed a new Diva.Experimental transmission: an immersive and ambitious livestream experience directed by Daniel Sannwald, and styled by Akeem Smith. Premiering July 23 live from Barcelona on Twitch and YouTube beginning at 9:30 PM CEST.

The two-hour performance will offer fans a first glimpse into the album’s world ahead of its official release. Incorporating multiple performances of unreleased album tracks across seven distinct locations, the production blurs the boundaries between IRL, streaming, durational performance and hallucination. The livestream is presented with support from Feeld and speaking of the collaboration, Arca shared: “With Feeld’s support and investment, we’re able to put on a show for you with full glam and budget. Thank you for supporting experimental art. Please tune in. We’re working really hard to create a great show for you, wherever you are.”

XXXXX Track List<

No End Willow Eidolon Heart Syncope Raver Cinch Fxck Finisher Taconeando Futurality Grip Enraptured Throb Everything Sueño

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt