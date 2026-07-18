Tinfed Releases New Song With Chino Moreno “Dancergirl”

Home News Hannah Ilko July 18th, 2026 - 11:57 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Yesterday, TINFED released a new song with Deftones lead vocalist Chino Moreno called “Dancergirl” a part of their final project DESIGNATED RIVALS REDUX that will revisit the band’s 2003 remix collection that comes out September 18th. DESIGNATED RIVALS REDUX will have remixes and collaborations from the original release. This will be a continually evolved version of their sound and blending instrumental.

The visuals of the music video are very video game centered with spaceships roaming around the fictional city while a man and women are walking next to each other in different areas, while dancer girl shows up in pink lettering in every place they go. The electric guitar, bass guitar, drums and synthesizers/electronic textures create an alternative rock feel to the song that is shown throughout the song. This allows the electronic and rock influences to shine through as the song tells you a story as you are listening.

In TINFED’s Press Release they say, “Rather than just revisiting the past, I wanted to give DESIGNATED RIVALS a treatment it always deserved,” says TINFED co-founder, and current member of Deathvalleyhigh, Reyka Osburn Bigfeather. “The new master and nitrous booster mixes open up the throttle on our industrialized soundscape. Songs like ‘DANGERGIRL’ and ‘CRYSTALLIZED’ can finally be heard at 600 bhp.” The eighteen-song track list includes:

1. Designated-ated

2. Soul Division

3. Dangergirl (feat. Chino Moreno)

4. Crystallize (Black Heaven)

5. Take Out Monsters

6. 10’ Tall

7. Rollerskates 2026

8. New Kind of Kick

9. Don’t Drop (Interlude)

10. Drop Cut (Raise Mix)

11. Always-Never (Appliantz Remix)

12. Drop (UFO! Remix)

13. Immune (The French – R2D2 Mix)

14. Que Paso (Interlude)

15. Drop (R verrett Mix)

16. Always Never (Virgin Islands – Holy Spirits Mix)

17. Drop (Team Sleep – Raise Edit)