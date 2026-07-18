The Linda Lindas Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Punk rock group The Linda Lindas have announced a new tour series, an expansive North American tour in support of their latest album. Supporting next month’s forthcoming GOTTA GET OUT, the tour will be the most extensive North American headlining run the group has undertaken, opening this fall in September.
The tour opens with a show in Sacramento, California on the 16th of September. The rest of the dates will see the group performing across the country, making a total of 34 stops from September to early November. Their final show on the 5th of November will end the series in Tucson, Arizona. Ticket sales opened yesterday on Friday, July 17th via the band’s website. The tour will also have the band supported by a lineup of artists and acts such as The Rat Utopia Experiment, VIAL, Deux Visages, Adan Diaz, and Grace Bowers. As well, the dates come on top of previously announced performances alongside Bleachers and an appearance at Tom Morello’s Power to the People Festival.
The tour comes in support of GOTTA GET OUT, the band’s anticipated upcoming third studio album. Recently, the band shared the single “Closer” which features none other than the punk rock icon Hayley Williams.
The Linda Lindas Tour Dates
09/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
09/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/19 – Tacoma, WA @ Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park
09/20 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
09/23 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
09/25 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
09/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
09/30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
10/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
10/03 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/06 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/07 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
10/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/10 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount
10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection – Elevation
10/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
10/16 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
10/17 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
10/19 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/22 – Gainesville, FL @ Bo Diddley Plaza (The FEST Kick Off Show)
10/25 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
10/27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
10/28 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
10/29 – Pensacola, FL @ HalloZine Fest
10/31 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
11/01 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
11/03 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace
11/04 – Roswell, NM @ The Liberty
11/05 – Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa