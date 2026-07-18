The Linda Lindas Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Steven Taylor July 18th, 2026 - 2:01 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

Punk rock group The Linda Lindas have announced a new tour series, an expansive North American tour in support of their latest album. Supporting next month’s forthcoming GOTTA GET OUT, the tour will be the most extensive North American headlining run the group has undertaken, opening this fall in September.

The tour opens with a show in Sacramento, California on the 16th of September. The rest of the dates will see the group performing across the country, making a total of 34 stops from September to early November. Their final show on the 5th of November will end the series in Tucson, Arizona. Ticket sales opened yesterday on Friday, July 17th via the band’s website. The tour will also have the band supported by a lineup of artists and acts such as The Rat Utopia Experiment, VIAL, Deux Visages, Adan Diaz, and Grace Bowers. As well, the dates come on top of previously announced performances alongside Bleachers and an appearance at Tom Morello’s Power to the People Festival.

The tour comes in support of GOTTA GET OUT, the band’s anticipated upcoming third studio album. Recently, the band shared the single “Closer” which features none other than the punk rock icon Hayley Williams.

The Linda Lindas Tour Dates

09/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

09/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/19 – Tacoma, WA @ Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park

09/20 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

09/25 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

09/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

09/30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

10/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

10/03 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/06 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/07 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

10/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/10 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection – Elevation

10/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

10/16 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

10/17 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

10/19 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/22 – Gainesville, FL @ Bo Diddley Plaza (The FEST Kick Off Show)

10/25 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

10/27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

10/28 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

10/29 – Pensacola, FL @ HalloZine Fest

10/31 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/01 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/03 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace

11/04 – Roswell, NM @ The Liberty