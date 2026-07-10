The Linda Lindas Announce New Album Gotta Get Out For August 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Closer” Featuring Hayley Williams

Home News Lana July 10th, 2026 - 10:19 PM

The Linda Lindas have announced their third studio album, Gotta Get Out, arriving this August, alongside the release of the soaring new single “Closer,” which features none other than Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams. The track arrives with an accompanying music video, giving fans their first taste of the band’s next creative chapter. “Closer” began as a bilingual song that Bela Salazar and Lucia de la Garza were writing while Eloise Wong and Mila de la Garza were at school. Williams joined the band in the studio rather than recording her part remotely. During the session, she helped write the song’s bridge before the group capped off the day with a trip to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. Williams later told the band that “Closer” felt like listening to her teenage self.

“‘Closer’ is about feeling like you’re losing control of time, and watching yourself grow older from afar,” Bela Salazar and Lucia de la Garza shared in a statement. “Lately, we’ve been realizing how important it is to stay present, especially when our lives feel constantly in motion. It feels perfect that Hayley Williams was down to collaborate on this song with us, because we’ve been fans of her throughout so many of her different eras, and she’s seen us grow up over the last ten years! We’ll always be honored that we got to write and get emo with the queen of emo herself.”

Across the album’s 12 tracks, The Linda Lindas continue to stretch beyond their punk foundation, incorporating new textures and songwriting approaches while exploring themes of growth, self-discovery, frustration, community, and the desire to leave behind their old selves. The result is an album that captures not only where the quartet is today, but the journey that brought them there.

Track List

Gotta Get Ou

Burning Out

Helado de Limón

Blood On Our Hands

Closer

Nothing Left

High Horse

Break

I Could Be Wrong

Everybody Told Me

Okay

See You Next Time

The Linda Lindas will also spend the fall on the road, joining Bleachers for a run of West Coast dates before appearing at Tom Morello’s Power To The People Festival.

Tour Dates

Sept. 17 — Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre *

Sept. 19 — Tacoma, WA — Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park *

Sept. 20 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Oct. 3 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

Oct. 22 — Gainesville, FL — Bo Diddley Plaza (The FEST Aftershow)* with Bleachers

^ Power To The People Festival