Grace Potter Shares Meditative New Single “Belong”

Home News Steven Taylor July 18th, 2026 - 1:41 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

Singer-songwriter Grace Potter has shared a new single today. “Belong” is the third single from her upcoming sixth studio album Trespasser, which is set to release next month. “Belong” is the album’s closer and can be found today on Potter’s YouTube channel.

Building on the title’s idea of belonging, the song opens with the lyrics “There’s a place I’m tryna find/I’ve been searching my whole life.” The instrumentals and vocals have a slight somber tinge to them, though it doesn’t dip too deep into anything overtly sad with a melodic guitar complimenting Potter’s voice. After a minute and alongside the title drop, the instrumentals fully come in. “‘Belong’ is a song that’s been with me for a long time,” Potter said in a release. “When I first wrote it, I imagined I’d eventually reach a place of belonging, but in actuality I’m still on the journey. At a certain point, it felt more authentic to share the middle of the road trip instead of waiting to arrive—because if I waited, no one would ever hear it.”

“Belong” follows two prior singles, including “Love Me Not.” “Belong” also serves as the closer to Trespasser, being the tenth and final song on it’s tracklisting. Trespasser is described as a spiritual sequel to Potter’s last album, 2023’s Mother Road. Trespasser is set for release on August 21st.