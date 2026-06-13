Grace Potter Shares Anthemic New Single “Run Baby Run”

Home News Lana June 13th, 2026 - 2:15 AM

Grace Potter has unveiled her powerful new single “Run Baby Run,” the latest preview of her forthcoming album Trespasser, arriving August 21 via Thirty Tigers. Following the album’s first single, the track showcases Potter at her most fearless, delivering a high-energy rock anthem fuelled by grit, emotion and hard-earned self-discovery. Driven by Potter’s unmistakable powerhouse vocals, “Run Baby Run” bursts out of the gate with urgency and purpose. The song blends heartland rock swagger with an emotional core, creating an adrenaline-fueled anthem that feels equally suited for long highway drives and personal moments of reckoning.

While the track’s infectious energy makes it instantly memorable, its subject matter carries significant emotional weight. According to Potter, the song originated from a deeply personal moment of self-reflection.

“’Run Baby Run’ came from a moment where I had to have a serious conversation, and my instinct was to run,” Potter explained. “I was asking myself, ‘Why do I always want to run away when things get heavy?’, and it turned into a love song about a woman escaping an abusive relationship.”

That tension between freedom and fear runs throughout the song, giving the soaring chorus and driving instrumentation an added sense of urgency. Potter transforms vulnerability into empowerment, crafting a track that celebrates survival while acknowledging the difficult road it often takes to get there. Potter describes Trespasser as a collection of interconnected fables and dreamlike stories, populated by drifters, ghosts, outlaws, and seekers. The album’s overarching themes of transformation, liberation, and self-acceptance make “Run Baby Run” a fitting centerpiece for the project.

“Run Baby Run” serves as the second glimpse into Trespasser, Potter’s upcoming tenth studio album. Across ten tracks, the record introduces a cast of vivid characters navigating forbidden places, emotional crossroads, and surreal journeys. The album continues the narrative spirit that informed 2023’s Mother Road, while expanding into even more ambitious storytelling territory.

With its explosive hooks, cinematic scope, and message of perseverance, “Run Baby Run” stands as one of Potter’s most compelling recent releases and offers an exciting preview of what’s to come on Trespasser.

Trespasser arrives August 21 via Thirty Tigers and is currently available for pre-order in multiple vinyl variants.