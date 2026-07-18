Canadian Wildfires Cause The Black Keys, John Mellencamp, Creed and More to Postpone Their Concerts

Home News Hannah Ilko July 18th, 2026 - 11:06 PM

Wildflowers in Canda has caused musicians like John Mellencamp, Creed, The Black Keys and many more to postpone their concerts in the US. Loudwire reports that thirty new fires have been identified as of yesterday and hazard warnings were issued in Chicago, Grand Rapids, Pittsburg and Ohio while New York citizens were advised to stay indoors.

Creed moved their performance in Shakopee, Minn to September 5th due to the wildfires. They said, “given the environmental conditions and the challenges they create for the band, crew, venue, staff and attendees” (Loudwire). The Black Keys cancelled their outdoor appearance in Chicago and replaced it with two outdoor performances on October 20th and 21st. They said, “Upon advisement from the city of Chicago and for the safety of our fans, we are postponing tonight’s show due to the increasing wildfire smoke in the city. The show has been rescheduled to two indoor shows on October 20th and October 21st” (Loudwire). Mellencamp cancelled his concert in Clarkston, Mich with ticketholders giving refund information, “He confirmed the decision was the result of “poor air quality” and added: “We were looking forward to seeing you tonight!” (Loudwire).

Loudwire shares how the wildfires have caused communities to evacuate and how the conditions could worsen, “The wildfire emergency has caused the evacuation of six communities in Canada to date, and activated protective protocols in many areas. Authorities estimate that continued hot weather and low rainfall mean conditions may worsen until the weekend, with hopes of improvement in air quality from Monday July 20th onward”.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela