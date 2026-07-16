The Residents Announce Rescheduled ‘Eskimo Live’ Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2026 - 12:57 PM

After an unexpected postponement last year, The Residents are once again preparing to bring one of the most elusive works in experimental music history to the stage. This fall, the anonymous avant-garde collective will launch the long-awaited Eskimo Live! Tour, marking the first time in their five-decade career that they have performed their landmark 1979 album, Eskimo live in its entirety. Beginning on October 7, in Chicago and concluding on December 1, in San Diego, the newly announced North American tour will visit 23 cities across the United States and Canada.

Each evening will feature a complete theatrical presentation of Eskimo, transforming one of the group’s most celebrated and enigmatic recordings into an immersive live experience built around the original 1979 master recordings. Expanding the original work, the production will also introduce five newly composed pieces inspired by traditional Indigenous Arctic folk tales documented in late nineteenth-century collections. For tickets and more information, click here.

Long regarded as one of The Residents‘ most ambitious conceptual achievements, Eskimo has occupied an almost mythical place within experimental music since its release in 1979. Arriving at the height of punk, the album rejected conventional songwriting entirely in favor of what the group described as “fictional anthropology”, which is an imagined sonic exploration of Inuit life constructed through ambient drones, invented vocal languages, unsettling sound design,and surreal theatrical composition.

Eskimo Live! Tour Dates

10/7 — Chicago, IL – Park West

10/8 — Buffalo, NY – Electric City

10/11 — Toronto, ON – Opera House

10/12 — New York, NY – Sony Hall

10/13 — Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

10/15 — Arden, DE – Arden Music Hall

10/17 — Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10/18 — Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

10/19 — Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

10/20 — Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

10/22 — Pelham, TN – The Caverns

10/24 — Houston, TX – Orange Show Center for Visionary Art

11/17 — Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

11/18 — Tacoma, WA – Airport Tavern

11/21 — San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

11/22 — Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre

11/23 — Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

11/24 — San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

11/25 — Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

11/27 — Los Angeles, CA – The Montalbán

11/28 — Las Vegas, NV – The Portal at AREA15

11/30 — Tucson, AZ – La Rosa

12/1 — San Diego, CA – Belly Up