The Residents Announce Rescheduled ‘Eskimo Live’ Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

After an unexpected postponement last year, The Residents are once again preparing to bring one of the most elusive works in experimental music history to the stage. This fall, the anonymous avant-garde collective will launch the long-awaited Eskimo Live! Tour, marking the first time in their five-decade career that they have performed their landmark 1979 album, Eskimo live in its entirety. Beginning on October 7, in Chicago and concluding on December 1, in San Diego, the newly announced North American tour will visit 23 cities across the United States and Canada.
Each evening will feature a complete theatrical presentation of Eskimo, transforming one of the group’s most celebrated and enigmatic recordings into an immersive live experience built around the original 1979 master recordings. Expanding the original work, the production will also introduce five newly composed pieces inspired by traditional Indigenous Arctic folk tales documented in late nineteenth-century collections. For tickets and more information, click here.
Long regarded as one of The Residents‘ most ambitious conceptual achievements, Eskimo has occupied an almost mythical place within experimental music since its release in 1979. Arriving at the height of punk, the album rejected conventional songwriting entirely in favor of what the group described as “fictional anthropology”, which is an imagined sonic exploration of Inuit life constructed through ambient drones, invented vocal languages, unsettling sound design,and surreal theatrical composition.
Eskimo Live! Tour Dates
10/7 — Chicago, IL – Park West
10/8 — Buffalo, NY – Electric City
10/11 — Toronto, ON – Opera House
10/12 — New York, NY – Sony Hall
10/13 — Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
10/15 — Arden, DE – Arden Music Hall
10/17 — Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10/18 — Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
10/19 — Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
10/20 — Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
10/22 — Pelham, TN – The Caverns
10/24 — Houston, TX – Orange Show Center for Visionary Art
11/17 — Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
11/18 — Tacoma, WA – Airport Tavern
11/21 — San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts
11/22 — Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre
11/23 — Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall
11/24 — San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
11/25 — Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall
11/27 — Los Angeles, CA – The Montalbán
11/28 — Las Vegas, NV – The Portal at AREA15
11/30 — Tucson, AZ – La Rosa
12/1 — San Diego, CA – Belly Up
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat