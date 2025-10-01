The Residents Announce Eskimo Winter 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Rhett Kaya October 1st, 2025 - 7:00 PM

American rock band The Residents is going on tour again, this time celebrating the songs from their 1979 album, Eskimo. The Eskimo Live! Tour will stop at fifteen cities across North America, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Vancouver. According to a press release, each show will feature “a full-length performance” of Eskimo, labeled as a “theatrical, immersive experience reimagined from the original master recordings.”

Photo Credit: The Cryptic Corporation

The original Eskimo album was released during the peak of the punk era and marked a change from the band’s previous endeavors. A press release from the band says “it’s part satire, part sound sculpture, and wholly unlike anything before or since.”

Photo Credit: The Cryptic Corporation

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 3rd at 10am local time and fans of The Residents can purchase tickets here.

View the full list of tour dates below:

Friday, January 9 – Commodore – Vancouver, BC

Saturday, January 10 – Neptune – Seattle, WA

Monday, January 12 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

Wednesday, January 14 – Palace of Fine Arts – San Francisco, CA

Thursday, January 15 – Belly Up – San Diego, CA

Saturday, January 17 – The Montalban – Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, January 18 – The Marquee – Tempe, AZ

Tuesday, January 20 – Oriental Theatre – Denver, CO

Thursday, January 22 – Park West – Chicago, IL

Saturday, January 24 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

Sunday, January 25 – Le National – Montreal, QC

Tuesday, January 27 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

Wednesday, January 28 – Sony Hall – New York, NY

Thursday, January 29 – Colonial Theatre – Phoenixville, PA

Saturday, January 31 – Lincoln Theatre – Washington, DC