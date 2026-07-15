Meshell Ndegeocello Announces New Album Synonym For October 2026 Release Featuring Brandi Carlile, Willow, Moses Sumney & More, Shares “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)” With Cynthia Erivo

Home News Lana Overton July 15th, 2026 - 5:26 PM

Few artists have challenged musical boundaries as consistently, or as fearlessly, as Meshell Ndegeocello. Now, the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, bassist and producer is preparing to unveil one of the most ambitious projects of her remarkable career. Ndegeocello has announced Synonym, arriving October 2, 2026 via Blue Note Records. Her third release for the legendary label is an expansive collection of reimagined classic songs performed as deeply personal duets alongside an extraordinary lineup of collaborators spanning soul, folk, rock, jazz, R&B, country and alternative music.

Leading the announcement is “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me),” a breathtaking reinterpretation of the iconic George Michael and Aretha Franklin duet, this time performed by Ndegeocello and acclaimed actress and vocalist Cynthia Erivo.

Watch Meshell Ndegeocello & Cynthia Erivo “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)”

The album assembles one of the most impressive guest lists of the year, featuring performances from Cynthia Erivo, Cat Power, Chaka Khan, Brandi Carlile, Bill Callahan, Chris Thile, Nick Hakim, Robert Glasper, Madison Cunningham, Laura Lee (Khruangbin), Lizz Wright, Emily King, Lianne La Havas, Moses Sumney, Destin Conrad, ANOHNI, WILLOW, Evann McIntosh and Ink. A particularly intriguing aspect of the project is that each duet is performed by artists who identify within the same gender spectrum, reflecting Ndegeocello’s broader vision of liberation and representation.

This project is an expression of queer liberation as a synonym for liberation of all kinds,” she says. “The queer community claimed me when others didn’t… Once again, I went back to my elders: Audre Lorde told us there is no single-issue struggle.

While “synonym” literally refers to words sharing the same meaning, Ndegeocello sees it as a metaphor for humanity itself:

Regardless of our differences, deep down we essentially want the same things… We are all different. But at the core of the human condition, we are the same.

Following the Grammy-winning success of The Omnichord Real Book and No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin, Synonym continues Ndegeocello’s evolution as both a visionary producer and one of contemporary music’s most fearless artistic voices.

Synonym Album Cover

Synonym Tracklist

I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) (with Cynthia Erivo) Don’t You Want Me (with Cat Power) Don’t Stop The Music (with Nick Hakim & Robert Glasper) Islands In The Stream (with Chaka Khan) It Ain’t Me Babe (with Madison Cunningham) Always On Time (with Laura Lee) Be Real Black For Me (with Emily King & Lizz Wright) Don’t Look Any Further (with Lianne La Havas) The Closer I Get To You (with Destin Conrad & Moses Sumney) Golden Ring (with Brandi Carlile) I Got You Babe (with ANOHNI) Here We Come (Here He Comes) (with Evann McIntosh) Guilty (with Ink) Hunger Strike (with WILLOW) With God On Our Side (with Bill Callahan & Chris Thile)

Synonym arrives October 2, 2026 via Blue Note Records and will be available on color vinyl, black vinyl, CD, and digital platforms. If the lead single is any indication, this won’t simply be an album of covers; it will be one of the year’s most compelling explorations of how timeless songs can evolve, connect and speak to new generations.