AI Music Generator App Suno Reportedly Hacked

Home News Beka Welsh July 15th, 2026 - 9:27 PM

According to Pitchfork, the AI music company Suno was hacked back in 2025, potentially leaking private payment and user information. The AI company has been under fire quite a lot recently, currently battling two lawsuits with major music labels and circling many controversial conversations between artists and the public about the ethics of AI use in the music industry, as well as their alleged scrapping of artists’ songs without their consent. Information from the leak reports that Suno scrapped millions of songs and lyrics to train its models off of YouTube, Deezer, Genius and more.

In a recent statement, Suno described the breach, which occurred last November, as a “limited security incident” and said it was “quickly contained.” They stated that, “at the time, we immediately conducted an investigation and verified that the incident primarily involved outdated source code that is no longer in use at Suno and that no sensitive personal information was compromised. Importantly, Suno does not have access to customers’ full credit card numbers in Stripe.”

In an interview, the hacker said they didn’t have any targeted motivations behind their actions toward the company. “I like to hack anything and everything,” they said.