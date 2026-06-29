AI Music Company Suno Announces Indie Incubator That Requires Artists to Promote and Not Criticize Suno

Home News Beka Welsh June 29th, 2026 - 10:11 PM

According to Stereogum, the generative AI music creation platform, Suno, is launching a program for indie artists that threatens termination if the artists speak ill of it. Suno has a controversial position in the music industry, as many artists have spoken openly about their opposition to AI. Recently, SZA also spoke out about how AI industries have been exploiting Black artists specifically. However, despite widespread criticism, the multi billion dollar company is expanding with their new program for Indie musicians, Spark.

Spark lays out an appealing offer to indie artists, promising project funds, grants, marketing, writing camps, guidance from a partner manager, and other industry perks. They also assured artists that they will retain full creative control over their music and all commercial rights. However, the offer comes with strict qualifications. For one, artists must promote each of their songs across multiple major social media platforms advertising that it was made by Suno. But more divisively, artists are not allowed to speak ill of the program in any capacity.

“During the Term and thereafter, You will not at any time make any statements or representations, either directly or indirectly, whether orally or in writing, that disparage Spark or its participants,” Spark’s terms read. “This is about maintaining mutual respect, and does not prevent you from speaking honestly about your experience in the program. Violation of this Section will be considered a material breach and grounds for termination.”

Spark is currently calling for applicants, referring to them as the “next generation of creators.” They have only three qualifications for eligibility, artists must be over 18-years-old, unsigned and releasing music under their name or project.