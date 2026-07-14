Tracy Bonham Announces Summer & Fall 2026 Tour Dates in Celebration of the 30th Anniversary of The Burdens of Being Upright

Home News Hannah Ilko July 14th, 2026 - 9:17 PM

In celebration of the thirty-year anniversary of The Burden of Being Upright, alternative artist Tracy Bonham will be performing the album in its entirety through a more mature and enlightened approach. Bonham said that, “The Burdens album was a rebellious encounter with expectations from others, claiming my own identity, and the confusion and rage as a young woman on my own,”… “Thirty years later, the songs are as impactful but are landing differently for me. For the past 30 years, I’ve been playing small ever since the ‘Angry Young Woman’ moniker that made me recoil. I hated being labeled, but still, I am a Gen X’er in menopause who is still trying to figure it all out, I am a single mother of a teenage boy in a cruel world (no, everything’s not fine), and I have let the narrative of not having a voice lead me down dark paths. These songs are ultimately transforming who I am now” (Tracy Bonham’s Press Release).

Tracy Bonham is re-recording a new version of The Burden of Being Upright that will release in Fall 2026. While the original was recorded with the rebellious nature of youth but still had an innocence to the cutthroat ways of the music industry, the new version will have unearthed realizations that come full circle to her now.

Following, Bonham’s recent shows she will play shows in the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest before returning to the East Coast and a slot at the Rhode Island Folk Festival. Other dates for the tour include:

8/6 Madison, WI Kiki’s House of Righteous Music (Solo Show) 8/7 Milwaukee, WI Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co (Solo Show) 8/9 Minneapolis, MN The Parkway Theater (Full Band) 8/20 Seattle, WA The Rabbit Box

8/21 Eugene, OR Art House 8/22 Eugene, OR Art House 8/30 East Providence, RI Rhode Island Folk Festival 2026 10/2 Columbus, OH Natalie’s Grandview (Music Hall & Kitchen)

11/13 Boston, MA Sonia (Full Band) 11/14 New York, NY Drom (Full Band)

Fans can listen to the original album HERE and buy tickets for Bonham’s upcoming 30th anniversary shows HERE.