Lily Allen Switches Arena Venues to Theaters For US Concerts

Home News Hannah Ilko July 14th, 2026 - 8:03 PM

Lily Allen changes arena venues for US concerts to theaters and amphitheaters for her “West End Girl” tour. Variety reports that there were questions about whether the theatrical and intimate show would translate in large venues when Allen focused strictly on arenas for the tour this fall.

Live Nation and Allen announced on Monday that they cancelled a large amount of arena performances to book theaters/amphitheaters instead. In order to make the viewing experience more intimate and impactful for the audiences that are attending Lily Allen’s concert. The opening show at Madison Square Garden on September 3rd is still happening, but “arena shows at Los Angeles’ Forum, Chicago’s United Center, San Francisco’s Chase Center, Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena and Montreal’s Bell Centre were canceled Monday, with ticketholders being notified they would automatically receive refunds in 5-7 days” (Variety).

“Allen posted on social media about the changes to the tour, speaking only in terms of “adjustments” without using the word “cancellations” or referring to weak sales or any other reason for nixing six out of seven arena shows” (Variety). She said that “we have a few updates since we first announced this leg of the tour earlier in the year,” … “I am SO excited to say we are now coming to Seattle, tickets on sale July 24, 1o a.m. local. For Philly, Chicago, LA, San Francisco, Vancouver, we’ve had to make some adjustments. If you’ve already bought tickets to these shows, you will be refunded in 5-7 working days and automatically entered into a presale that goes live July 22, 10 a.m. local. General on sale will go live July 24, 10 a.m. local. Montreal, I am so sad to say we tried our hardest but will not be able to make it to you this time. NY, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Minneapolis, Red Rocks (in Colorado) — you are staying as is. Tickets on sale now. :))” (Variety).

Allen’s concept album “West End Girl” connects events leading up to the singer’s divorce. Variety said that, “the show lasts just over an hour, without any additional songs from her back catalog, and without talking to the audience. The experience is akin to seeing a one-woman Broadway or off-Broadway play, and fans have vociferously defended her artistic choices in making it more of a theatrical than typical concert event”.