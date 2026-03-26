Lily Allen Announces Fall 2026 North American Arena Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2026 - 1:28 PM

Following the release of her groundbreaking and critically acclaimed studio album, West End Girl and overwhelming demand for her upcoming sold-out North American tour next month, Lily Allen continues her remarkable run with the announcement of a major North American arena tour for Fall 2026. The newly announced tour continues a truly career-defining run in her already esteemed career, scaling up to her largest headlining shows to date. For tickets and more information, click here.

Kicking off on September 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York, the 12-date run will see Allen take over some of North America’s most iconic venues, including stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Montr eal, Toronto, Chicago and San Francisco, before wrapping September 25 in Los Angeles at The Kia Forum. The show will see the singer and songwriter bring her internationally acclaimed album to life on a larger-than-ever stage, performing the record in full, in the order the songs appear to arenas across the U.S. and Canada.

Lily Allen Tour Dates

9/3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Arena

9/4 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/6 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

9/8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

9/10 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

9/12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

9/13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

9/16 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

9/18 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/21 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

9/23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

9/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum