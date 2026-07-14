Cradle of Filth Announces Fall 2026 Majestic in Death II Tour Dates

The extreme metal band Cradle of Filth has announced the fall leg of its “Majestic in Death” North American tour. The goth metal band Moonspell, the metal band Worm, and the rock band Black Satellite will join them as they hit the road. This tour is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their 1996 project Dusk…And Her Embrace. The band has promised to play several tracks from that project during their shows, as reported by Blabbermouth.
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It’s slated to start on September 29 in San Diego, California, and take the band all throughout the United States up until its final date on October 28th in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Presale for the Majestic in Death II tour begins on Thursday, July 16th at 10:00am local time, and general tickets become available on Friday, July 17th at the same time.
Majestic in Death II Tour Dates:
29/09/26 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
30/09/26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
02/10/26 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
03/10/26 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
04/10/26 – Seattle, WA – Substation
06/10/26 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
07/10/26 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
08/10/26 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
09/10/26 – Butte, MT – Covellite Theatre
11/10/26 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
12/10/26 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre
14/10/26 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House
15/10/26 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre
16/10/26 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall
17/10/26 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
19/10/26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
20/10/26 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
21/10/26 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
22/10/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
24/10/26 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall
25/10/26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
26/10/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
28/10/26 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios Live
Photo Credit: Brett Padelford