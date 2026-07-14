Cradle of Filth Announces Fall 2026 Majestic in Death II Tour Dates

Home News Aryn Honaker July 14th, 2026 - 5:36 PM

The extreme metal band Cradle of Filth has announced the fall leg of its “Majestic in Death” North American tour. The goth metal band Moonspell, the metal band Worm, and the rock band Black Satellite will join them as they hit the road. This tour is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their 1996 project Dusk…And Her Embrace. The band has promised to play several tracks from that project during their shows, as reported by Blabbermouth.

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It’s slated to start on September 29 in San Diego, California, and take the band all throughout the United States up until its final date on October 28th in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Presale for the Majestic in Death II tour begins on Thursday, July 16th at 10:00am local time, and general tickets become available on Friday, July 17th at the same time.

Majestic in Death II Tour Dates:

29/09/26 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

30/09/26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

02/10/26 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

03/10/26 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

04/10/26 – Seattle, WA – Substation

06/10/26 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

07/10/26 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

08/10/26 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

09/10/26 – Butte, MT – Covellite Theatre

11/10/26 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

12/10/26 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

14/10/26 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

15/10/26 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre

16/10/26 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall

17/10/26 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

19/10/26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

20/10/26 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

21/10/26 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

22/10/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

24/10/26 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

25/10/26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

26/10/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

28/10/26 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios Live