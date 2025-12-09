Cradle Of Filth Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates Amid Pending Lawsuits From Former Bandmates

Home News Emily Lopez December 9th, 2025 - 4:27 PM

Cradle of Filth is an English metal band that formed in 1991. Since its formation, only one founding member remains, and that is Dani Filth, the frontman of the band. Cradle of Filth has recently been in the middle of of a lawsuit, filed by six former members of the band. The lawsuit was against Filth, as well as the band’s management. According to Blabbermouth, Filth hasn’t responded directly to the lawsuit, as of now. However, he did declare he wouldn’t “let unfounded slander define this band or diminish the work we’ve put into it.” He’s doing just that as he pushes forward into the band’s spring tour.

Cradle of Filth has recently announced their Spring 2026 U.S. Tour dates. They will be touring with Suffocation, Ghost Bath and Cultus Black at various venues across the country. For those who are interested in attending one of their shows, tickets will be going on sale on December 12th at 10 a.m. local time. When ticket sales go live, buyers can purchase them on the band’s official website. The Facebook post announcing the tour also includes a link for ticket holders who would like to purchase a VIP upgrade.

Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates:

04/30/26 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

San Antonio, TX 05/01/26 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s

Fort Worth, TX Tannahill’s 05/03/26 – Corpus Christi, TX – Crush The Coast Fest

Corpus Christi, TX Crush The Coast Fest 05/04/26 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Houston, TX House of Blues 05/05/26 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

05/07/26 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

Daytona Beach, FL Welcome To Rockville 05/08/26 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl

Pensacola, FL Vinyl 05/09/26 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

Atlanta, GA Masquerade 05/11/26 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

Washington, DC 05/12/26 – Pittsburgh. PA – Roxian

05/14/26 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

05/16/26 – Saginaw, MI – The Vault

05/19/26 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

05/20/26 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater 05/21/26 – Lawrence, KS – Granda Theater

Lawrence, KS Granda Theater 05/22/26 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater

Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theater 05/23/26 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theater

Photo credit: Brett Padelford