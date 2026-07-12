The Cranberries Announce Live At The London Astoria II, 1994 For August 2026 Release

Home News Guillaume Oded July 12th, 2026 - 10:01 PM

The newly unearthed live recording captures the Irish band performing at London Astoria II during an important moment between the release of their 1993 debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, and their commercial breakthrough, No Need to Argue, which arrived in 1994.

The performance took place after The Cranberries returned from a successful U.S. tour supporting their debut album. Although the band had begun playing small London clubs only a few years earlier, they returned to headline the Astoria in front of longtime fans.

“Playing the Astoria after returning from the States was a real buzz,” guitarist Noel Hogan said. “We’d started playing small clubs in London a few years earlier, so coming back to headline the Astoria felt like a huge show for us.”

Drummer Fergal Lawler also reflected on the importance of the concert.

“This was our first concert back in London after achieving such success in America,” Lawler said. “We were delighted to see a few of our hardcore fans at the front of the stage, I think we felt proud that all our hard work had finally come to fruition.”

The 15-track album includes live performances of songs from the band’s first two records, including “Pretty,” “Linger,” “Dreams,” “Dreaming My Dreams,” “Daffodil Lament,” “Empty” and “Ridiculous Thoughts.”

The release also features a rare early performance of “Zombie,” recorded seven months before the song was officially released as a single. “Zombie” later became one of The Cranberries’ most successful songs, reaching the top of charts in several countries and hitting Number One on Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart in the United States.

In addition, the album includes “Liar,” which later appeared on the Empire Records soundtrack, and “So Cold In Ireland,” which was released as a B-side to “Ode to My Family.”

Live At The London Astoria II, 1994 follows the band’s 2025 standalone release of their MTV Unplugged performance, which featured acoustic versions of songs including “Linger,” “Ode To My Family” and “Zombie.”

The full tracklist is: