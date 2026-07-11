Mayday Parade Releases New Song “Lying to Myself”

Home News Hannah Ilko July 11th, 2026 - 2:14 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Mayday Parade released a new song called “Lying to Myself “on their album sugar which will come out on July 24th. Sugar will be a part of the bands three-part trilogy that began in April 2025 with Sweet and continued with Sad in October 2025. Sugar will also have around thirty songs and be their biggest headline run to date.

“Lying to Myself ” has themes of denial, reflection, avoiding the truth and self-reckoning. The visuals of this music video convey reflection by the man staring out in the distance and walking blindly, the visuals also convey self-reckoning by the man being isolated. The lying to myself words being in all caps conveys avoidance due to it being in back of the man, but he is still standing and looking at the door from a distance. The pink can convey realization of wrongs and confusion due to the man not knowing where he is or where the door will lead to. At the end when the man opens the door, he realizes that he needs to tell the truth and conquer his loneliness.

The song is in line with these themes by it using reflective lyrics, two guitars, bass and drums to convey a self-deprecating and thought-provoking song. With the song being an emo & pop-punk track, it is able to connect with fans in a deep and raw way since avoidance, denial and self-reckoning are things that humans do more often than not. Mayday Parade’s guitarist Brooks Betts said that “I had worked on this song for a month and couldn’t get the vibe right until Alex gave me the idea to go a bit more minor with the chorus and the whole thing just fell into place” (Mayday Parade’s Press Release).