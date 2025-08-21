Mayday Parade Announce New Album Sad For October 2025 Release, Share New Single “Under My Sweater”

Home News Juliet Paiz August 21st, 2025 - 4:15 AM

Mayday Parade has officially announced their new album, Sad, the second part of their self released trilogy, set to drop October 3. To give fans a first look, the band shared the lead single “Under My Sweater” along with a new video that’s streaming now.

Singer Derek Sanders said, “It’s difficult to sing about a sweater without invoking Weezer, but that’s part of what I love about this song. ‘Under My Sweater’ wears its inspirations on its sleeve and feels both a part of old school nostalgic emo as well as something modern and a step forward for Mayday Parade.”

Where last year’s, Sweet, delivered energetic anthems, Sad slows things down and leans into softer, more emotional territory. Produced again by longtime collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount, the album still carries Mayday Parade’s signature hooks and heartfelt lyrics. Songs like “Promises” and “One Day At A Time” dig into heartbreak and reflection, while “I Miss The 90s” brings in a wave of nostalgia. The record closes with the ambitious multipart track “I Must Obey The Inscrutable Exhortations Of My Soul.”

This news follows the band’s sold out 20th anniversary tour, which drew over 70,000 fans across North America, and their big return to the main stage at Warped Tour.

Sad Tracklist

01 It’s Not All Bad

02 Under My Sweater

03 Promises

04 I Miss the 90s

05 One Day At a Time

06 In Every Way, Shape or Form

07 Breakup Song