Home News Nevaeh Ebanks July 10th, 2026 - 8:53 AM

The streaming platform Tidal has announced a new artificial intelligence policy aimed at protecting artists on its service.

In a statement announcing the changes, Tidal said, “Regardless of what you are reading elsewhere, AI’s takeover of the music industry (and your recommendations) isn’t inevitable if we take even greater steps now to monitor and control it.”

The new policy will take effect on July 15 and introduces several measures designed to create AI transparency and prevent misuse of AI generated content.

Under the updated guidelines, Tidal will identify and label tracks that are determined to be entirely AI generated, allowing listeners to easily distinguish them from human-created recordings. The platform will also remove AI generated music that impersonates an artist or group or is used for fraudulent activity, using automated detection tools to identify and take down offending releases as quickly as possible.

In addition, recordings classified as 100% AI generated will not be eligible for monetization on the platform, preventing them from earning royalties through Tidal. The policy is the latest effort by a major streaming service to address growing concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence on the music industry.

The policy reflects Tidal’s broader effort to support artists, a philosophy that extends beyond AI to its streaming royalty model, where the company has paid more per stream than Spotify. The indie band Los Campesinos notes their royalties for their 2024 album All Hell revealing that they could have doubled their earnings if their streams had come from Tidal and not Spotify.