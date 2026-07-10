Slothrust Releases Anthemic New Song “Burn The Deck”

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks July 10th, 2026 - 9:02 AM

Alternative rock duo Slothrust have returned with their new single, “Burn the Deck,” one of the band’s heaviest releases since their 2025 Wildcard EP.

The track is described by the band as “a surrealist disruptor’s anthem that beckons listeners to carefully consider what they are consuming and challenge their notion of who is really driving.” With thought-provoking lyrics, “Burn the Deck” explores themes of control, perception, and breaking free from limiting systems.

The accompanying lyric video reinforces those themes through surreal imagery, featuring vocalist and guitarist Leah Wellbaum seated on top of the passenger seat of a car while drummer Will Gorin lies motionless beside the open driver’s door. The visuals complement the song’s message, creating an unsettling atmosphere that mirrors its lyrics .The lyrics hit deep and the heavy drums make the meaning strike harder. The song becomes catchy, urging listeners to listen deeply to the words.

” Burn the Deck” is a song encouraging people to dismantle the current systems keeping them in a cage of their own making,” the band said. “Burn the Deck” is available to stream now on all platforms, with the official lyric video streaming on YouTube.

Alongside the single, Slothrust announced that more new music is on the way, with another release expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Fans can also check out a review of “Midnight Slay” an alluring single released by the duo in 2025.

The band will also return to the road this fall for its Dystopian Theatre Tour. The U.S. run begins in September and continues through November, featuring festival appearances as well as headlining dates with support from The Velveteers and Um, Jennifer?Information on tickets are available on Slothrust’s official site HERE,

“After being off the road for the past year and a half, we are delighted to announce that we are ready to get back on it,” Wellbaum said. “We hope to offer a night of escape from the stresses of everyday life and invite you into our wacky world for one night. Thank you so much to everyone who has been with us all these years—we are honored that you’re still listening.”

Gorin added, “We are trying something a bit new on this tour, so make sure you get your tickets to hear your favorite songs like you’ve never heard them before.”

The Dystopian Theatre Tour

09/15/2026 — Omaha, NE — Reverb Lounge *

09/162026 — St. Paul, MN — Amsterdam Bar & Hall *

09/18/2026 — Chicago, IL — Riot Fest #

09/19/2026 — Ann Arbor, MI — The Blind Pig *

09/20/2026 — Columbus, OH — A&R Music Bar *

09/23/2026 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Bowl *

09/24/2026 — Boston, MA — Royale *

09/25/2026 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts *

09/26/2026 — Towson, MD — The Recher *

09/28/2026 — Durham, NC — Motorco Music Hall *

09/29/2026 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade (Hell) *

10/01/2026 — Nashville, TN — The Blue Room at Third Man Records *

10/02/2026 — Chattanooga, TN — The Boneyard *

10/03/2026 — Cleveland, OH — Beachland Ballroom *

10/27/2026 — San Francisco, CA — Bottom Of The Hill ^

10/28/2026 — San Francisco, CA — Bottom Of The Hill ^

10/30/2026 — Sacramento, CA — Harlow’s ^

11/01/2026 — Seattle, WA — Showbox Market ^

11/02/2026 — Portland, OR — Revolution Hall ^

11/04/2026 — Boise, ID — The Shredder ^

11/06/2026 — Salt Lake City, UT — Urban Lounge ^

11/07/2026 — Colorado Springs, CO — Black Sheep ^

11/08/2026 — Denver, CO — Gothic Theatre ^

11/10/2026 — Denton, TX — Rubber Gloves Patio ^

11/11/2026 — Austin, TX — Scoot Inn ^

11/13/2026 — Santa Fe, NM — Meow Wolf ^

11/14/2026 — Phoenix, AZ — The Rebel Lounge ^

11/15/2026 — San Diego, CA — Quartyard ^

11/17/2026 — Pioneertown, CA — Pappy & Harriet’s ^

11/18/2026 — Los Angeles, CA — The Bellwether ^

* — headline show, The Velveteers supporting

^ — headline show, Um, Jennifer? supporting

# — festival appearance