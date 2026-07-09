Four Tet Surprise Releases New Album Under Wingdings Moniker

Home News Cait Stoddard July 9th, 2026 - 7:14 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, last month, Four Tet dropped a surprise new album under his long-running Wingdings moniker. The Quietus appears to be the only outlet who spotted the June 10 release and its limited-edition (and now soldout) run of 2,000 vinyl copies. The unpronounceable eight-track LP later appeared on streaming services on July 3 and people were finally alerted to its existence when the producer posted about it on socials today.

According to djmag.com, the new album, which clocks in at around 37 minutes long and is filled with incomprehensible track titles that spread across the release’s Bandcamp page, is out on Four Tet’s Text Records imprint. A number of its songs have been fixtures in the artist’s recent DJ sets, whilst track two on the album was previously released as a standalone single last October. The Wingdings alias is one of a number of artist names used by Four Tet, real name Kieran Hebden. Over the years, he has also released music under the monikers 00110100 01010100, Percussions, KH, and 4TLR.

Photo Credit: Damien Becerra