Todd Rundgren Announces Fall 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Hannah Ilko July 8th, 2026 - 6:05 PM

Producer, songwriter and guitarist Todd Rundgren expands his 2026 Damned If I Do Tour. The final leg of the tour includes new locations in southwestern & western United States. The tour will give fans plenty of favorite songs and will commence on October 21st at the Castro Theater and will end in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“The fan presale for the new dates begins at 10 AM ET on July 8th [PW: VICTORY26]. Local presales begin at 10 AM local time on July 9th, and tickets go on sale for the public at 10 AM local time on July 11th” and Todd’s band will consist of “Gil Assayas (Keys), Bruce McDaniel (Guitar), Prairie Prince (Drums), Bobby Strickland (Horns), and Kasim Sulton (Bass)” (Todd Rundgren Press Release).

Upcoming tour dates include:

7/9/26 – Warner Theatre – Washington, DC

7/11/26 – Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PA

7/12/26 – Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PA

7/15/26 – Patchogue Theatre – Patchogue, NY

7/16/26 – Tarrytown Music Hall – Tarrytown, NY

7/18/26 – Bally’s Twin River Casino – Lincoln, RI 7/19/26 – Cabot Theater – Beverly, MA

8/8/26 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen PAC

8/9/26 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

8/11/26 – Ocean City, NJ – Ocean City Music Pier

8/12/26 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theater

8/14/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

8/15/26 – Newport, KY – MCL Pavilion

8/17/26 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bells Beer Garden

8/18/26 – Saginaw, MI – Temple Theatre

8/20/26 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre

8/21/26 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

8/23/26 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Clyde Theater

8/25/26 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theatre

8/26/26 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre

8/28/26 – Louisville, KY – Brown Theater

8/29/26 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

9/6/26 – Lorica, IT – Campo Sportivo

9/9/26 – London, UK – Cadogan Hall

9/10/26 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Beacon

9/12/26 – Manchester, UK – Opera House Manchester

9/13/26 – Glasgow, SCT – Theatre Royal Glasgow

9/18/26 – Aalburg, DK – Skraaen

9/19/26 – Helsingor, DK – Kulturvaerftet – The Culture Yard

9/21/26 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Main Hall

Expended tour dates include: