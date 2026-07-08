Ravyn Lenae Announces New Album Blue Island For August 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Saturday Night”

Home News Guillaume Oded July 8th, 2026 - 10:08 PM

Ravyn Lenae has announced her sophomore album, Blue Island, due August 7 via Atlantic Records. Alongside the announcement, the Chicago singer-songwriter has shared the album’s latest single, “Saturday Night,” an electrofunk-infused pop track that captures the emotional conflict of running into an on-again, off-again love while choosing personal growth over familiar temptation. The new song follows previously released singles “Reputation” featuring Dominic Fike, “Bobby,” and “Handle” as Lenae continues building anticipation for her next full-length project.

Built around shimmering synths, infectious grooves and Lenae’s airy vocal delivery, “Saturday Night” explores the lingering pull of a relationship that refuses to fully end. The song follows Lenae as she unexpectedly crosses paths with a former lover at a party, where she wrestles with whether to give their relationship another chance or finally move forward. Although she admits the connection remains undeniable, she ultimately resists the temptation, repeating the song’s defining refrain, “Say you miss me on a Saturday night / But I’m still leaving without you,” as both a declaration to her former partner and a reminder to herself that walking away is the healthier choice. Elsewhere, lyrics such as “From your love, I must recover” reinforce the emotional weight of ending a relationship whose unresolved issues continue to outweigh its moments of comfort.

According to a press release, “Saturday Night” chronicles the internal battle between immediate gratification and long-term healing, with Lenae deliberately avoiding falling back into the same cycle despite the chemistry she still shares with her former partner. Musically, the track leans into electrofunk while incorporating the experimental influence of pioneering electronic musician Martin Rev, expanding Lenae’s evolving pop sound.

Blue Island arrives after a breakthrough period in Lenae’s career following the success of “Love Me Not,” which became her highest-charting single and introduced her music to a global audience. The album reflects the emotional complexities that accompanied that success, exploring joy, anxiety, loneliness, heartbreak and questions surrounding identity while drawing inspiration from artists including Santigold, Janet Jackson, Tracy Chapman, Blondie, The Sundays, The Cranberries and Martin Rev. Through those influences, Lenae broadens her signature blend of R&B and pop into a more expansive sonic landscape that mirrors the personal transformation at the heart of the record.

Earlier this year, Ravyn Lenae teamed up with Dominic Fike for the collaborative single “Reputation,” making “Saturday Night” the latest preview of Blue Island as she continues unveiling the album ahead of its August release.





