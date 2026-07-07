Five Finger Death Punch Announce New Album Legacy For July 2026 Release, Share New Single “De Oppresso Liber”

Home News Guillaume Oded July 7th, 2026 - 11:52 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Five Finger Death Punch have announced their tenth studio album, Legacy, which is set for release on July 31 via Better Noise Music. Alongside the announcement, the band has shared the album’s second single, “De Oppresso Liber,” a hard-hitting anthem that pairs crushing riffs, driving percussion, and Ivan Moody’s commanding vocals with a message centered on resistance, sacrifice, and standing up for those who cannot defend themselves. Guitarist Zoltan Bathory described the song’s title, Latin for “To Free the Oppressed”, as more than just a military motto, calling it a philosophy that honors those willing to place themselves in harm’s way to protect others.

Lyrically, “De Oppresso Liber” challenges listeners to reject blind obedience and question those in power. Opening with the lines, “If there ever was a time to not fall in line / It’s right now,” the song urges people to think for themselves rather than simply following authority. Throughout the track, the band contrasts the decisions made by leaders with the sacrifices made by ordinary people, delivering pointed lyrics like, “They push the button, we pay the price,” and “They start the war, we wear the boots,” while the chorus rejects becoming “a pawn in anybody’s game” and reinforces the song’s central message of resisting oppression.

According to the band, Legacy serves as both a reflection on Five Finger Death Punch’s two-decade career and a statement about their future. Bathory explained that every album represents a snapshot of who the band was at a particular point in time, while Legacy celebrates not only their journey but also the fans who have shared it with them. Vocalist Ivan Moody echoed that sentiment, calling twenty years “a milestone, not a destination,” emphasizing that the album represents another chapter rather than a conclusion.

According to mxdwn, Five Finger Death Punch celebrated its 20th anniversary by announcing two greatest hits collections, Best Of – Volume 1and Best Of – Vo

lume 2, choosing to completely re-record fan-favorite songs instead of simply remastering them in order to honor both the band’s musical evolution and the fans who have supported them throughout the past two decades.

Legacy Track List

Legacy De Oppresso Liber Eye of the Storm Broken Glass Devil’s Playground Ashes to Ashes Hollow Crown Dead Reckoning The Line We Cross No Surrender Last Man Standing Forever Strong

Legacy arrives on July 31 through Better Noise Music and will be available digitally as well as on CD, vinyl, and cassette.





