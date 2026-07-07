DEVO’s Gerald Casale Targets the Trump Administration in New Solo Single “Just Do It!”

Home News Guillaume Oded July 7th, 2026 - 11:49 PM

According to consequence.net, Gerald Casale is back with another dose of sharp political satire. The DEVO co-founder has released his new solo single, “Just Do It!,” alongside an animated music video that delivers an unflinching critique of President Donald Trump and the current political climate.

Musically, “Just Do It!” stays rooted in the robotic, synth-driven sound that has defined Casale’s work for decades. Pulsing electronic beats, mechanical rhythms, and distorted vocals give the track an urgent, dystopian energy that feels unmistakably DEVO while still standing as its own solo statement. Rather than relying on subtlety, the song leans into blunt political commentary, pairing its driving electronic production with lyrics that condemn authoritarianism and the erosion of democratic ideals.

The accompanying animated video is just as confrontational. Directed from a script written by Casale and Italian artist Max Papeschi, the surreal visual follows a fictionalized Donald Trump portrayed as an authoritarian ruler leading a MAGA zombie army across a collapsing America. Throughout the video, Trump is shown siphoning money from the country, smashing the Liberty Bell with a sledgehammer, staring at a crumbling Statue of Liberty, and driving an ambulance through peaceful protesters. Stylized versions of Jeffrey Epstein, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, and Steve Bannon also appear as part of the video’s chaotic political satire. Rather than depicting real events, the exaggerated imagery serves as symbolic criticism of power, corruption, and the current state of American politics.

According to Casale, the concept for “Just Do It!” dates back to Trump’s first presidency in 2016, though he says recent events pushed him to finally complete the project. The single serves as the first preview of Casale’s upcoming solo album, Wetiko, continuing the DEVO co-founder’s long tradition of combining futuristic new wave, dark humor, and social commentary into provocative art.

According to mxdwn, Gerald Casale’s new solo single “Just Do It!” continues the same socially conscious and dystopian themes that have defined DEVO throughout its career, using sharp political satire, surreal imagery, and a bleak vision of America to expand on the band’s long-standing concept of “devolution” through a deeply personal solo statement. The release also arrives as DEVO prepares to return to the road, with the band set to join Billy Idol before embarking on the Cosmic De-Evolution Tour with The B-52s, making “Just Do It!” both a preview of Casale’s upcoming solo album Wetiko and another example of the politically charged artistic vision that has shaped DEVO for decades.