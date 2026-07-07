Brendan Canty Calls the Vans and Fugazi Collaboration “Tone Deaf” After Company Apologizes for Allegedly Misleading Fans

Home News Aryn Honaker July 7th, 2026 - 3:11 PM

Drummer Brendan Canty of the post-hardcore band Fugazi called out the footwear company Vans for the misleading “Vans and Fugazi” collaboration, as reported by NME. The collaboration was announced via Instagram on June 24th. However, Vans was partnering with a Los Angeles streetwear brand with the same name, not the band. Due to the similar names, many fans became confused about the band’s involvement, especially since Fugazi has historically been anti-consumerist and has never engaged in clothing collaborations or put their name on official merchandise.

The band’s record label, Discord Records, wrote a message to clear up any uncertainty: “I’m guessing someone from Vans will reach out to us. We have nothing to do with this to be clear.”

Canty spoke to Consequence about the situation. He first addressed the name similarity. “Now, there has been Fugazis throughout time… and ultimately it was an acronym that meant ‘Fucked up, got ambushed, zipped in.’ It was a Vietnam War era acronym,” he said. “So, I mean, it’s been around. I don’t begrudge anybody using it.”

​He went on to say that he felt like the Instagram video by Vans seemed “vindictive.”

“The fucking way that the guy held up the ‘Fugazi’ registered trademark, the guy from Vans, and the way that he was like, ‘Ha ha, we’ve got it.’ I couldn’t figure out why he was acting vindictively against us,” Canty said. “It seemed like it was targeted towards us, and [we] kind of fucking felt like a corporate fucking mule.”

Canty described the situation as “tone deaf” on the company’s part. “I’m confused by it, and it seems like people are equally confused by it out in the world, to the point where [they’re] confused and disgusted by it.”

Vans has since apologized and deleted the Instagram post. Steven Van Doren, the company’s VP of marketing and events, said, “Sorry for any confusion this past week. Fugazi the Band and Fugazi the clothing Brand are not connected. I have deep respect for Ian MacKaye, his impact on music, and his connection to Skateboarding.”