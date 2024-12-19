Brendan Canty Shares a Fugazi Reunion Isn’t Out of The Picture 

Home News Will Close December 19th, 2024 - 6:47 PM

Fans of the legendary post-hardcore band Fugazi have reason to hold their breath. Brendan Canty, the band’s drummer, recently hinted that a reunion might not be off the table. While Fugazi has remained on hiatus since 2003, their influence on punk and alternative music has endured, leaving fans clamoring for any news about the band’s potential return.

In a recent interview, Canty addressed the long-standing question of whether Fugazi might reunite. “It’s not out of the picture,” he revealed, sparking a wave of excitement across the music community. He emphasized, that the band had been offered large amounts of money to reunite, but added that money would not be the motivating factor.

While the band has not performed together, the members of the group still remain friends to this day. Brooklyn Vegan reports that the band still gets together to play when they are all in DC.

Fugazi, known for their uncompromising DIY ethos and genre-defying music, has been celebrated not only for their artistic achievements but also for their principled approach to the music industry. The band released six studio albums during their active years, with iconic tracks like “Waiting Room” and “Repeater” cementing their legacy.

Since the hiatus, the members have pursued individual projects. MacKaye has remained active with Dischord Records and other musical endeavors, while Canty and Lally have worked on various collaborations. Picciotto has focused on production work, contributing to critically acclaimed albums for other artists.

Some band members are still active in the music scene. Back in March, members Ted Leo and Brendan Canty joined up with Fake Names and Obits to play a tribute show for Michel Pagliaro.

While Canty’s comments stop short of confirming a reunion, they’ve reignited hope among fans. For now, the idea of Fugazi returning to the stage remains tantalizingly possible, but it’s clear that any reunion would be on the band’s own terms—as it always has been.