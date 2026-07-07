Alabama Shakes Announce New Album I Must Be Dreaming for August 2026 Releases

Home News Aryn Honaker July 7th, 2026 - 3:28 PM

The rock band Alabama Shakes has more surprises in store. After reuniting for their first tour in eight years and releasing their first new music in over a decade last year, they’ve just announced a brand new album titled I Must Be Dreaming. As the band’s third studio album, it’s slated for an August 28th release via Island, per Brooklyn Vegan.

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Rhythm guitarist Brittany Howard spoke on the album and its name. “There’s a double meaning” to its title,” she said. “It could be saying, ‘I must be dreaming, because the world is so fucking crazy right now.’ But it could also mean, ‘I must be dreaming, because the world is so incredibly beautiful.’ Both those things can be true at once.”

The new project will include the previously released singles “Another Life” and “American Dream” along with a new single set to drop this Friday, “I Feel Hope Coming.”

​Of the upcoming song, Howard said, “This younger generation makes me feel hopeful because they can see through all the political lies—that song’s about holding onto that hope, and refusing to give up.” ​Guitarist Heath Fogg also shared, “I’m really happy that song exists. It came from such a joyful moment of collaboration, and exemplifies everything I love about this band being reborn.”

​Alongside the forthcoming album, Alabama Shakes is still currently on tour with their next date on July 9th in Lisbon. The tour will take them across the globe and will close in late September at Dana Point, California.

I Must Be Dreaming Track List

Tea Time Another Life Garden I Feel Hope Coming Time Friends Easy How Love’s Supposed To Go Waist Deep American Dream Tied To You