Wolf Alice Covers “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana Live in London

Home News Beka Welsh July 6th, 2026 - 10:50 PM

Wolf Alice performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

According to NME, Wolf Alice excited fans with a surprise cover of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” at their London show. The band performed at Finsbury Park yesterday with a stacked line-up of openers, including The Last Dinner Party, Luke Li, Rachel Chinouriri, Keo and Florence Road.

The set list included songs off their newest album, The Clearing. Winding the show down, but the crowd up, with some of their biggest hits, “The Last Man on Earth,” “Don’t Delete The Kisses” and “Mona Lisa Smile,” before transitioning into a cover of the iconic Nirvana song. They wrapped up the grand show with a return to their own discography, with “Giant Peach” as the final number.

The show last night was their largest headlining performance to date. Wolf Alice’s success has been mounting as their newest album was also nominated for the Brit Awards and Mercury-shortlisted.

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