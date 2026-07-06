Stick Men Announce New Album Let’s Thrak Again For September 2026 Release, Share New Single “Swimming In Tea”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 6th, 2026 - 9:43 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Stick Men, the progressive powerhouse featuring King Crimson’s Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto with multi-instrumentalist and composer Markus Reuter, returns with its first new album in over a decade, Let’s Thrak Again, which is a Robert Fripp-sanctioned homage to King Crimson‘s eleventh studio album, Thrak, that was originally released on April 3, 1995 ,through Virgin Records.

Following the album announcement, the band has released an early preview of the collection with the arrival of “Swimming In Tea”, which is the only vocal performance on the record with Reuter stepping up to the microphone before the song erupts into one of Levin’s signature Chapman Stick solos. “Let’s Thrak Again is 60 minutes of pure, kinetic energy,” notes the band. “We didn’t just write 12 new compositions; we designed an entirely new sonic vocabulary for them.”

While reflecting on the two reels concept, the trio adds: “Our audience listens deeply. They don’t just want to hear the notes; they want to understand the architecture of the sound. By having Stefano and Fabio approach the exact same music with completely different visions, we are handing the listener the ultimate audiophile puzzle. It’s a roll of the dice, a sonic triptych, and a tribute to the heavy, mechanical impact of the original ‘Thrak’ era.”

Let’s Thrak Again Track List

1. Let’s Thrak Again

2. Like We Did Last Summer

3. Haggin Triptych

4. Komodo

5. Swimming In Tea

6. Bash Machine

7. Reading The Future

8. Thief Of The Dice

9. Brutal

10. Dark Birthday

11. Fandango

12. The Well