Jesse Welles Shares Powerful New Song “I Ain’t Going To Hell”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 6th, 2026 - 5:22 PM

Artist Jesse Wells has shared his latest tune, “I Ain’t Going To Hell” and as a whole, everything is amazing by how the music shakes the background with a sold and true country sound, while the artist uses his vocal harmonies to describe the deep and rich lyrics. Now, the music video is just as good because the whole this a live and real performance from Welles, himself. What is truly amusing about “I Ain’t Going To Hell” is how people can feel and hear the strong Johnny Cash vibe that makes things feel like we have time traveled back to a place where country music was filled with truth and honesty.

According to Consequence.net, “I Ain’t Going To Hell” follows the release of Welles’s latest album, Masks Off, which was released last month. As the followup to his Grammy-nominated collection of field recordings, last year’s Under the Powerlines II (October 24 – December 24), Masks Off continues to showcase Welles’ fearless folk songwriting. Working with producer and collaborator Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan), Welles recorded 11 tracks for the release, including the live staples “Join Ice,” “Red,” and “Domestic Error.”