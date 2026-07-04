Raye Invites Mark Ronson & Alicia Keys Onstage For Performances Of “Uptown Funk,” “Suzanne,” “If I Ain’t Got You” & “Oscar Winning Tears”

Home News Steven Taylor July 4th, 2026 - 1:46 PM

Last night, Raye kicked off the Montreux Jazz Festival with style and a pair of very special surprise guests. During her July 3rd performance which kicked off the 2026 installment of the festival, Raye brought Alicia Keys and Mark Ronson both as surprise guests to join her in a handful of songs, as reported by NME. Videos of the performances can be found online.

Raye and Mark Ronson performing at Montreux Jazz Festival tonight! pic.twitter.com/jORyjDQzvN — RAYE Updates (@RayeUpdate) July 3, 2026

Marking Raye’s third consecutive appearance at the festival, the special performance already featured a completely redone stage configuration of the Auditorium Stravinski. After opening with Nina Simone’s “Who Knows Where The Time Goes,” Raye followed up with Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” before welcoming on Ronson, co-writer of the hit track, to join her for a performance of their collaborative track “Suzanne.”

Raye and Alicia Keys performing “Oscar Winning Tears.” at Montreux Jazz Festival tonight. pic.twitter.com/T54a7TUHON — RAYE Updates (@RayeUpdate) July 3, 2026