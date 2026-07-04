Biffy Clyro Team Up With Jamie Campbell Bower For Performance Of “Machines” During Finsbury Park Show

Home News Steven Taylor July 4th, 2026 - 1:21 PM

Photo credit: Marv Watson

At their biggest headlining show to date, Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro brought out a surprise guest to join them on one of their iconic tracks. As reported by NME, during a performance at Finsbury Park last night on July 3rd, the group brought out Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower for a live performance of their song “Machines.” Videos of the performance were uploaded to platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.

The London show, which was the largest headline show of the trio to date, saw them supported by Nothing But Thieves, Don Broco, Marmozets and Wavves. During the encore performance, the group was aided in their performance of “Machines” from their 2007 album Puzzles by actor and musician Jamie Campbell Bower. Bower, best known as Stranger Thing’s Vecna/Henry Creel, had previously covered the song, posting his own acoustic solo take on the track online in 2020.

The rest of the show had many iconic and fan-favorite Biffy Clyro tracks on the setlist, and was the opener for a weekend of major gigs at the park. Following the release of last year’s Futique and a tour earlier in the year, the group is set to keep the energy up with another large show in Edinburgh on August 21st.