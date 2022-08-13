Stranger Things’ Jamie Campbell Bower Shares Dark New Song & Video “I Am”

Home News Finneas Gregory August 13th, 2022 - 1:32 PM

Award-winning actor and musician Jamie Campbell Bower, well known for playing the character Vecna in season 4 of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, recently released a brand new single, “I Am,” according to articles from NME and Loudwire. “I Am” is available to stream on most major music streaming services, and a music video for the song is available to watch on Youtube, where it has amassed nearly 300,000 views and 35,000 likes since being uploaded yesterday, August 12.

Musically, “I Am” is an interesting blend of folk, country and western motifs blended with heavy percussion and mysterious lyrics. All of these factors work incredibly well together, creating a catchy, rhythmic song tinged with a dark atmosphere.

The music video for “I Am” is very visually impressive, and aesthetically pleasing. It features Bower as a preacher in an ancient church in the desert, chanting his lyrics as a mysterious tattered clone of himself slowly approaches the building from the outside. Needless to say, it fits the song’s previously mentioned dark atmosphere to a tee.

Though well known for being an actor, Bower is also a musician and has been a part of several musical groups in the past. He recently decided to become a solo artist. Bower discussed his thoughts on this in an interview, stating: “I feel creatively in the best space that I’ve been in for a long time, if ever,” Bower continues: “I want to be cautious here because I don’t want to be like, Oh, well, I’m the lone wolf and I don’t need anyone, but there is certainly something to be said for just going with your gut and going with intuition.”

Overall, “I Am” is an incredibly well-made and atmospheric song, and fans of Bower are likely anxiously awaiting his next release as a solo artist.