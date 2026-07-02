Chris Cornell’s Carry On Reissue Announced Featuring Two Bonus Tracks “Today” & “Roads We Choose”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 2nd, 2026 - 7:32 PM

It has been announced that Chris Cornell’s second solo studio album has been newly remastered by Levi Seitz at Blackbelt Mastering, reissued across Digital, 180-gram Black Vinyl, 2LP Picture Disc vinyl formats and includes two bonus tracks “Today” and “Roads We Choose” with an unreleased extended intro for “Billie Jean,” the cover of the iconic Michael Jackson song. The album also features the theme song “You Know My Name” from the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale.

According to udiscovermusic.com, Carry On was actually recorded shortly after Cornell was nearly injured in a motorcycle accident. The musician was flung 20 feet in the air but escaped basically unharmed, heading back to the studio later the same day. “I was lucky,” he told the New York Post at the time. “I was sort of thinking, ‘This is an actual accident. I hope it’s not as bad as it feels like it’s going to be.’” He also explained how he ended up with the Bond theme, telling the outlet. They wanted a voice that fit well with his persona. They were looking for a singer who was unapologetically male, someone with introspection in his voice but not afraid to be masculine.”

Carry On Track List

No Such Thing Poison Eye Arms Around Your Love Safe and Sound She’ll Never Be Your Man Ghosts Killing Birds Billie Jean [Extended Intro] Scar On the Sky Your Soul Today Finally Forever Silence The VoicesDisappearing Act Today [Bonus Track] Roads We Choose [Bonus Track] You Know My Name (Film Version)

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried