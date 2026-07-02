All Members of Van Der Dijs Killed by Earthquakes in Venezuela

Home News Hannah Ilko July 2nd, 2026 - 5:19 PM

The four members of nu-metal band Van Der Dijs are confirmed dead in the result of terrible earthquakes in Venezuela on Wednesday June 23rd. Consequence.net reports that the band “had just played a sold-out show at the Experimental Hall of the Modern Art Center in La Castellana, Caracas five days before the earthquakes, and had other gigs booked for June 27th and August 8th”.

Unfortunately, Ultimas Noticias shares that Manuel Van Der Dijs (vocals), Gabriel Gómez (guitar), Xander Hernández (bass), and Abraham Foucault (drums), were killed in their rehearsal space at the Venezuelan city of La Guaira when the earthquakes reduced the building to rubble immensely. Later their bodies were found by a rescue team working in the area.

Many sources including Consequence.net share their condolences “to the family and friends of the members of Van Der Dijs, as well as all the victims of the Venezuela earthquakes”. Metallica donated one hundred thousand dollars to support medical aid & search and rescue operations in Venezuela. The tragic death of the band will be devasting for fans and followers of their music and will hit hard for Venezuelan fans since that is where Van Der Dijs was based in.

Van Der Dijs was formed in 2024 and released several songs such as their most recent song “15 minutos” and one of their several singles “Doble Cara”. Which bring an alternative/rock feel to the nu-metal genre while using lyrics that are strictly in Spanish and Venezuelan.

Their music videos and live performances can be found on their YouTube channel where listeners or new fans can listen to the band’s music and honor their discography after their passing.