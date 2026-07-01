Bryan Adams Shares Powerful New Single “51st State”

Home News Juliet Paiz July 1st, 2026 - 11:36 PM

Bryan Adams has released his new single, “51st State,” a rock song centered on Canadian identity and national independence. Released on July 1 to coincide with Canada Day, the track reflects on Canada and responds to recent discussions about the country’s relationship with the United States.

Built around Adams’ signature rock sound, “51st State” combines driving guitar riffs with lyrics that focus on national identity and belonging. The song presents Canada as a distinct nation while expressing support for maintaining its independence. Rather than making a direct political argument, it uses humor and irony to address the idea of Canada becoming the “51st state” of the United States.

The title references the phrase often used in political commentary to suggest Canada could become part of the U.S. Adams approaches the concept with a tongue in cheek perspective, using it as the basis for a song about Canadian identity rather than as a literal proposal. The lyrics emphasize themes of home, shared history and national pride, while leaving room for listeners to draw their own conclusions about its political message.

“I wanted to write something about Canada because Canada is home,” Adams said in a statement. “There is more that binds us than divides us. This is a tribute to the pride and spirit of my fellow Canadians, the rest is just noise.”

The release adds to a career that has spanned more than four decades, during which Adams has remained one of Canada’s most recognizable rock musicians. Known for combining arena rock with personal songwriting, he continues that style on “51st State,” pairing familiar musical elements with lyrics focused on identity and place. Whether interpreted as a patriotic anthem, a commentary on current political discussions or simply a reflection on home, the single offers Adams’ perspective on Canada and is now available on major streaming platforms.