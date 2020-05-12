Bryan Adams Apologizes After Criticism of Wet Markets Receives Backlash for Being Racist

Home News Aaron Grech May 12th, 2020 - 5:03 PM

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams has received some backlash due to some of his recent comments regarding criticisms of wet markets, which have been blamed for the COVID-19 pandemic (although it should be noted that wet markets have not been proven to be the center of the pandemic). His comments regarding the wet markets were perceived as racist by some commentators on social, due to the intensity of his message,.

“Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus,” Adams wrote on Instagram, in a caption that accompanied an at home cover of his hit song “Cuts Like a Knife.” The message was also written on Twitter, however this post has since been deleted on that platform.

Adams has since apologized for the message, saying that his intent was to promote veganism and speak out against animal cruelty, which he believes the wet markets engage in. He uploaded his apology alongside another at home cover of his song “Into The Fire.”

“Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday,” he wrote. “No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world.”

Adams is not the only performer to have attracted criticism for his comments on the wet markets. Earlier this year, former Beatle and legendary singer–songwriter Paul McCartney attracted criticism by stating that eating bats is “a little bit medieval” and comparing the operation of wet markets to slavery.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz