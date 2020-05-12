Bryan Adams Apologizes After Criticism of Wet Markets Receives Backlash for Being Racist

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams has received some backlash due to some of his recent comments regarding criticisms of wet markets, which have been blamed for the COVID-19 pandemic (although it should be noted that wet markets have not been proven to be the center of the pandemic). His comments regarding the wet markets were perceived as racist by some commentators on social, due to the intensity of his message,.
“Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus,” Adams wrote on Instagram, in a caption that accompanied an at home cover of his hit song “Cuts Like a Knife.” The message was also written on Twitter, however this post has since been deleted on that platform.
View this post on Instagram
CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱
Adams has since apologized for the message, saying that his intent was to promote veganism and speak out against animal cruelty, which he believes the wet markets engage in. He uploaded his apology alongside another at home cover of his song “Into The Fire.”
“Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday,” he wrote. “No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world.”
View this post on Instagram
INTO THE FIRE. Title track from the same album. Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world. Here’s the appropriately titled song that would have been performed tonight at the @royalalberthall . #bryanadamsintothefire #songsfromisolation #covid19 #banwetmarkets #govegan
Adams is not the only performer to have attracted criticism for his comments on the wet markets. Earlier this year, former Beatle and legendary singer–songwriter Paul McCartney attracted criticism by stating that eating bats is “a little bit medieval” and comparing the operation of wet markets to slavery.
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz